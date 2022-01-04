MiL.k Market Capitalization Tops $100.87 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $100.87 million and $25.63 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00074153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.78 or 0.08226186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,206.68 or 0.99980743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007526 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

