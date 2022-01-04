MileVerse Price Reaches $0.0267 (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. MileVerse has a market cap of $45.64 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00063443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.21 or 0.08161850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.74 or 1.00017025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007415 BTC.

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

