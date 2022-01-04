Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

