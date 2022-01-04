Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
