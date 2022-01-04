Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,479,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 53,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

