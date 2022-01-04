Mission Wealth Management LP Has $909,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,133,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,674.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,553.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,501.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.