Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,789 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,299,000 after purchasing an additional 810,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,468,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,671,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,543,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97.

