Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

