Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MTLHY opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

