Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,496 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after buying an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avalara by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,459 shares of company stock worth $12,972,624. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.30 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

