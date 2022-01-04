Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,430 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 1.29% of Iteris worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 39.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 200,080 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 227.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.14 million, a P/E ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

