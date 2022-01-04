Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.8% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

