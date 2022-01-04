Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,654 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,630,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,984,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Crown by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797,037 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Crown by 685.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 692,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,820,000 after purchasing an additional 604,709 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

CCK opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

