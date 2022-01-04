Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,359.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 176,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 164,668 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.79, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

