Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 28 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $443.13 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

