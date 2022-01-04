MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $778,473.66 and approximately $1,091.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00190241 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 242,654,680 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

