Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Get Monro alerts:

Monro stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Monro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 414,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.