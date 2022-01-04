Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 213.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $79,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

MNST stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

