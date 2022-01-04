Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 336.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,611,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,758,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITB traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,569 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

