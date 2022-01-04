Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $171.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average of $161.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

