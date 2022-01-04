Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $23,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGT traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.55. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,698. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.27.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

