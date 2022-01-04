Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.24 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $949.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.58 and its 200 day moving average is $345.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

