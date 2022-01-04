Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 14,727 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,727 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.64% of UMH Properties worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMH. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

