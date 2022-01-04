Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,571 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 19.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $2,338,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 20,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $408.64 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $426.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.