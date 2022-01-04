Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,393,000 after acquiring an additional 385,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 133,225 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,105,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,901,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,804,000.

BATS:DIVO opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

