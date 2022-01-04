Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 139.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after buying an additional 1,150,163 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 26.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,118,000 after buying an additional 367,991 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.94.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.