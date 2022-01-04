Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,215,743 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 13,133.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.48% of Loews worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 40.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 24.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 17.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 26.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

