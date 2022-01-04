Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,217 GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Natixis purchased a new position in GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 1,654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of GreenBox POS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $51,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. GreenBox POS has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative net margin of 106.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GreenBox POS will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenBox POS Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

