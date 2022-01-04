Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 10.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCF opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.