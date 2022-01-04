Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,070,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,767,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. 35.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 36,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,777. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

