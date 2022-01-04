Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the November 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EDD remained flat at $$5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,706. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 61.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.