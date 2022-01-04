Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the November 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EDD remained flat at $$5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,706. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
