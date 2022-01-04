Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Lessened by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.47.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

