Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.94

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.94 and traded as low as C$5.35. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 13,428 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRT.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

