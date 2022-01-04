Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 287.5% in December

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.5 days.

MGRUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company.

MGRUF stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

