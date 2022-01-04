MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MPXOF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 108,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,238. MPX International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

