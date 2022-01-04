MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MPXOF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 108,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,238. MPX International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
MPX International Company Profile
