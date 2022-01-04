mStable USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.29 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.29 million and $363,952.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,249.29 or 0.99769984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00090208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034380 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.10 or 0.01053892 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00026165 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.