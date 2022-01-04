M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $195.00 at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.52.

MTB stock opened at $158.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $125.45 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after acquiring an additional 589,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 511,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

