MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.62 and a twelve month high of $163.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

