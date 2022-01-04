MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 282.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $597.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

