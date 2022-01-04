MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,902,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $180,958,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,968,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,431,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,179,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $52.14.

