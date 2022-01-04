MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Shares of DWX opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

