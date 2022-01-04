MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 807 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $246,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 26,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average is $134.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

