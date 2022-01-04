Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Up 5%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.05. 17,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,782,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -18.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.