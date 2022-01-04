NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,893 shares during the quarter. NACCO Industries comprises approximately 0.8% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NC opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $270.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

