NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $256.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.91.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

