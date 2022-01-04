Nano Price Tops $3.81 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00008117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $507.70 million and approximately $23.81 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00021239 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

