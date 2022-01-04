Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post $168.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.60 million to $169.37 million. Natera posted sales of $112.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $622.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $625.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $766.25 million, with estimates ranging from $752.37 million to $788.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $4.93 on Friday, hitting $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,106. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 52-week low of $82.63 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,143,672 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 8.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

