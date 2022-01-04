National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $957.02

National Grid plc (LON:NG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 957.02 ($12.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,079.05 ($14.54). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,059.80 ($14.28), with a volume of 3,322,151 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.74) to GBX 1,050 ($14.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.17 ($14.12).

Get National Grid alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,002.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 957.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

About National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.