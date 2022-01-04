Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GASNF remained flat at $$28.64 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
