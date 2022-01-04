Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNF remained flat at $$28.64 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

