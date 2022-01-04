Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.31

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $22.68 million and $412,506.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011496 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,549,849 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

