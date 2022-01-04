Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS RRSSF traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is 0.63. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.20 and a twelve month high of 1.05.
Neometals Company Profile
