Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS RRSSF traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is 0.63. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.20 and a twelve month high of 1.05.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

